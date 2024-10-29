No. 1 Kansas Routs Washburn 84-53 in Final Exhibition Contest

Box Score

LAWRENCE, Kan. – David Coit scored 19 points, Zeke Mayo had 16 points and Rylan Griffen had 14 points as Kansas defeated Washburn 84-53 inside Allen Fieldhouse Tuesday night in the team’s final exhibition contest of 2024-25.

The 70th season of Allen Fieldhouse kicked off as Kansas hosted their second and final exhibition game of the season and welcoming Washburn. Washburn is led by head coach Brett Ballard, who played for Kansas from 2000-02 and was a member of Bill Self ‘s staff for the 2008 National Championship.

The top-ranked Jayhawks got off to an early 11-2 lead with 15:08 left in the first half. The Jayhawk lead stretched to 16 points thanks to a three-pointer from Coit, who had 13 first-half points and finished with 19 in the contest. Coit went 5-of-10 (50.0 percent) from beyond the arc in his first game at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas entered halftime up 38-22 after firing a 15-of-28 (53.6 percent) shooting. Five different Jayhawks hit a three-pointer in the opening half with Coit, who hit three from downtown. Kansas shot 8-of-19 (42.1 percent) from beyond the arc in the first half.

An alley-oop from Dajuan Harris Jr. to KJ Adams Jr. led to a Flory Bidunga block on the other end, resulting in a made three pointer by Griffen to force a Washburn timeout with 18:38 left in the second half.

Kansas’ lead stretched to 63-28 with 13:30 left in the second half after Mayo drilled back-to-back three pointers. Kansas would cruise to the finish line from that point on, finishing the game shooting 30-of-59 (50.8 percent) from the field, and holding Washburn to just 34.4 percent shooting.

Bidunga was the fourth Jayhawk in double figures, adding 10 points, a game-high tying seven rebounds and a game-high four blocks. Adams shot a perfect 4-of-4 (100.0 percent) and logged eight points, six boards and four assists.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host Howard in the 2024-25 regular-season opener inside Allen Fieldhouse next Monday, Nov. 4 with tipoff set for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be broadcast via ESPN+.

The Howard game will mark the second annual McLendon Classic as KU begins the season hosting an HBCU opponent. The contest celebrates University of Kansas alum and legendary coach John McLendon and the McLendon Leadership Initiative.