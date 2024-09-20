Nine Players from Big 12 Schools Set for 2024 WNBA Playoffs

Big 12 schools will be represented by nine former players in the 2024 WNBA Playoffs presented by Google.

Baylor leads all league schools with five former student-athletes competing for a spot in the 2024 WNBA Finals presented by YouTube TV while Colorado, Iowa State, Oklahoma State and Utah each have one player.

The list of players includes four league Player of the Year honorees and four athletes who won a national championship while in school.

The first round begins Sunday, Sept. 22 on ESPN and ABC with coverage starting at Noon CT.

Baylor

Caitlin Bickle, No. 3 seed Connecticut Sun

Queen Egbo, No. 4 seed Las Vegas Aces

Brittney Griner, No. 7 seed Phoenix Mercury

NaLyssa Smith, No. 6 seed Indiana Fever

Kristy Wallace, No. 6 seed Indiana Fever

Colorado

Jaylyn Sherrod, No. 1 seed New York Liberty

Iowa State

Bridget Carleton, No. 2 seed Minnesota Lynx

Oklahoma State

Natasha Mack, No. 7 seed Phoenix Mercury

Utah

Alissa Pili, No. 2 seed Minnesota Lynx