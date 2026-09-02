Nex-Tech Celebrates Salina “Sunflower Center”

A Kansas company that provides a range of technology services, including broadband internet, wireless plans, business solutions, and creative services celebrated its Salina expansion with a ribbon cutting and open house at “The Sunflower Center.

Nex-Tech has refurbished the former Jumping Joe’s Family Fun Center facility at 1624 Sunflower Drive and transformed it into a corporate office, network operations center and data center.

The new space blends modern innovation with touches of the building’s history. Among other things, the go karts and go kart track Jumping Joe’s was known for are still there and available for company use.

The building houses a company data center which helps to power Nex-Tech technology and customers.

Nex-Tech began in 1951 as the Rural Telephone Service Company, a cooperative founded in Lenora, Kansas, to bring essential telephone service to under-served rural areas in northwest Kansas.

Today, Nex-Tech operates as a major managed service provider in Kansas, maintaining its cooperative roots while delivering advanced broadband, business tech solutions, and community support