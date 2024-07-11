New Owner Re-Opens G.R. Parkers Saloon

G.R. Parkers Saloon in Bennington is getting a second lease on life, and is back open again with a new owner, a deep clean ,and additions of Mexican cuisine to the menu.

Every story has a beginning, and it started with selling tacos on the driveway. Owner Vanessa Corona says she wanted to bring her Mexican food recipes to Bennington. Corona started making food for people at the comfort of her own home and received positive feedback. She says many of her customers stated that she should start her own restaurant. Rusty Leister, the previous owner of G.R. Parkers, terminated the lease and Corona took this as an opportunity to bring her Mexican culture to the Saloon.

“This is my chance,” says Corona after she learned about G.R. Parkers being vacant for business. She states that all of the food they prepare is home made and authentic. The new menu consists of daily tacos, quesadillas, carne asada fries, home made queso, home made salsa, and specials every other night.

Corona says her passion is to give back to the community of Bennington such as the fire department, law enforcement, school district, and the rest of Ottawa County.

Every Tuesdays and Thursdays G.R. Parkers sells $2.50 pounders. The Saloon will also be holding an “end of harvest” July 19th, with live music starting at 5pm.