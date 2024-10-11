Mustangs fall to 4A #2 Andover Central

The Salina Central Mustangs fell to the Andover Central Jaguars 31-7 on the road on Friday night. The loss drops Salina Central to 3-3 on the season and 1-3 in AVCTL-II play.

The matchup began as a tight back-and-forth affair between the Mustangs and the Jaguars as Andover Central held just a narrow 3-0 lead after the opening quarter. The Mustangs were able to strike early in the second quarter with their lone touchdown of the night, a four yard scamper by running back Cooper Reves, and took the lead at 7-3.

Andover Central scored a pair of touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 17-7 lead into the halftime break. The second half was a much different affair as Andover Central scored on plays of 71 and 77 yards to extend their lead to 31-7. Salina Central’s offense stalled heavily in the second half as they committed two turnovers, an interception and a fumble, in addition to turning it over on downs twice.

Offensively Cooper Reves was the load-bearer for the Mustangs as he rushed for 216 yards on 33 carries. Quarterback Jack Gordon finished the night 10-25 passing for 140 yards. Overall Salina Central was able to move the ball effectively as they had 371 yards of total offense on the evening.

Salina Central will now head back out to Andover for their next matchup as they take on the Andover Trojans next Friday night. Last season’s battle against the Trojans should be a memorable one for the Mustangs, as Salina Central won the contest 22-21 on a fake field goal for the 2-point conversion with three seconds left.

Andover Central (5-1) – 3 – 14 – 7 – 7 – 31

Salina Central (3-3) – 0 – 7 – 0 – 0 – 7

Player of the Game: Cooper Reves

H&R Block of the Game: Griffin Hall