Mustangs Aim to Uphold Their Championship Standard

As a junior, Hall threw for 1,827 yards and rushed for another 980, showcasing his dual-threat abilities. His success in the red zone was historic, as he accounted for 38 total touchdowns (29 passing and nine rushing), the most ever scored by a Salina Central quarterback.

“We don’t win the amount of football games we did and we don’t win those types of high pressure games last year without him,” Sandbo said.

“He’s such a good decision maker,” Sandbo went to say about his quarterback. “In our offense we put a lot on the quarterback to make both pre and post-snap decisions and Griffin [Hall] always seems to get us in the right situations.”

When at its best, Salina Central has been a program led by running backs and the latest example was Cooper Reves in 2025. The state’s leading rusher gained 2,814 yards to go along with 32 touchdowns and countless broken tackles.

Now, one of the biggest questions entering the season is how Central will fill the void left by Reves in the backfield. While replacing that individual production may be impossible, the Mustangs remain confident in the player waiting in the wings.

Alex Garcia has been a running back in Central’s program since middle school and will now step into the role of varsity starter. Despite not carrying the football last season, Garcia played in all 13 games as a defensive back.

“He was too good of an athlete to not be on the field, so we moved him to the backend and he did a terrific job,” Sandbo said of Garcia.

“He’s a physical back for as big as he is… but he’s also an elite runner with elite speed.”

Helping Hall and Garcia move the ball down the field will be several familiar faces along the offensive line. Central’s most dominant unit lost Saijon Mills and Kaden Snyder who now plays for the University of Kansas, but three-fifths of the group will return for their senior seasons.

Warrick VanBlairicon, Parker Pinks and Reyce Kelley will be back up front for the Mustangs, providing valuable experience and continuity along the line.

“When we step off the bus, we’re going to look pretty similar to how we looked last year up front,” Sandbo said of his offensive line.

Competing for the remaining two spots up front will be senior Caleb McCormick and juniors Phillip McGee and Stratton Cole.

Almost an entirely new group for the Mustangs will be in the receiver room. After graduating each of its top receivers from 2025, Central reloaded with a group of dynamic pass catchers.

King Anderson, Jaxson Leonard, Keaton Feil, Ethan Gragg, Tucker Rice and Nolan VanAllen will each be given the chance to start at receiver.

With specific roles for the receivers still being defined through fall camp, Central’s staff is excited to have a group of players that they believe will be a strength of this year’s team.

“That might be a bigger strength for us this year than it was last year,” Sandbo said. “These guys have a lot of speed across the board so they can get over the top and when they catch the ball in space they can be dynamic too.”

On the defensive side, Central will have to replace its two leading tacklers in linebackers Jesus Delgado and Abram Owings, who combined for 237 total tackles last season.

Filling those gaps will be a pair of returning linebackers in Grant Ostmeyer and Eli Kreighbaum, along with Mateo Benoist, Krue Humphrey and Kage Werber. Each bring a physical presence to the defense and are expected to hit the ground running.

The Mustangs’ secondary will be an intriguing group to watch this season, given the number of players who could see time on both sides of the ball.

“We have a couple of those guys who could go both ways for us… maybe more than we’ve ever had,” Sandbo said.

Like his receivers, Sandbo has been encouraged by the speed and athleticism his players have showcased on the back end.

Trae Wise returns from last year’s championship run, along with Isaiah Wakes and DeBonier Gilmore. Alex Garcia could also see time in the secondary again, adding another layer of versatility to the group.

Back in the trenches, Central will benefit from the ability to platoon its offensive and defensive linemen.

Ryne Callahan and Michael Gunderson return along the defensive line after both recorded 30+ tackles last season.

“They both look fantastic,” Sandbo said. “They’ve put on good weight, they understand what it takes to win and they’re extremely smart.”

With a blend of returning state champions and emerging talent, the Mustangs are confident they can uphold the winning standard set by last year’s group and those who came before them.

Central will showcase its football program in its entirety during the annual Gator Bowl on Friday, August 28, at 7 p.m., before opening the season against the South Cougars on September 4 at Salina Stadium.