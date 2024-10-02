MIKE JIRSCHELE NAMED INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE MANAGER OF THE YEAR

By Royals Release October 2, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Kansas City Royals Triple-A manager Mike Jirschele was named International League Manager of the Year and left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk was named an International League All-Star as a relief pitcher in an announcement made by Minor League Baseball. Votes were cast by International League Managers.

SURPRISE, AZ- Mar 3: Photo of Mike Jirschele from the Kansas City Royals minor league photo day taken in the teams Surprise complex cafeteria on Friday March 3, 2023, in Surprise, AZ (Photo by Jason Hanna/ Kansas City Royals)

Jirschele led the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers to a franchise record 89 wins this season and an appearance in the Triple-A Championship Game after clinching Omaha’s first International League title in franchise history. He led the Chasers to an 89-59 record, which was the 2nd-best mark in club history, behind only the 1969 Omaha Royals (86-50). He guided the Storm Chasers to a minor league-best 49-24 (.671) record in the 1st half, clinching their first postseason berth since 2014. Omaha finished with a 21-win improvement from its 68-77 (.469) record in 2023, which was tied for the 2nd-best jump in Minor League Baseball. In addition to setting the franchise record with 89 wins, the Chasers set single-season records this year in opponents’ average (.242) and doubles (287).
Jirschele finished his 16th season as Triple-A Omaha’s Manager and his 33rd season in the Royals organization overall in 2024. He is the winningest manager in Storm Chasers history (1,152-1,154) and previously managed the club from 1995-97 and 2003-13, leading the team to four division titles, two Pacific Coast League titles (2011, 2013) and a Triple-A Championship in 2013.
Sisk, 27, went 6-2 with a 1.57 ERA (10 ER in 57.1 IP) with 15 saves in 58 games for Triple-A Omaha this season. He paced in the International League in games and ranked 4th in saves, while holding opponents to a .166 average (33-for-199) this season. He converted 15 of his final 16 save opportunities from May 26 through the end of the regular season and stranded 28 of his 32 inherited runners (87.5%), which was the highest rate in among Triple-A relievers (min. 25 inherited runners).
In 3 relief appearances in the postseason, Sisk tossed 3.2 scoreless innings, including a 1-2-3 8th in the Triple-A Championship Game on Sept. 28 vs. the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in Las Vegas, Nev.
Sisk was acquired by the Royals with right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz on January 24, 2023 from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor.
Additionally, left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington was also named an International League All-Star as a relief pitcher after spending the majority of his season with Triple-A Omaha. He went 6-3 with a 2.26 ERA (15 ER in 59.2 IP) in 37 games (2 starts) with the Storm Chasers before being traded to the Texas Rangers on July 29 for right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen.

SURPRISE, AZ- Feb 29: Photo from the Kansas City Royals minor league photo day at the teams Surprise Complex training facility Thursday February 29, 2024, in Surprise Arizona (Photo by Jason Hanna/Kansas City Royals)