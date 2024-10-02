MIKE JIRSCHELE NAMED INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE MANAGER OF THE YEAR

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—Kansas City Royals Triple-A manager Mike Jirschele was named International League Manager of the Year and left-handed pitcher Evan Sisk was named an International League All-Star as a relief pitcher in an announcement made by Minor League Baseball. Votes were cast by International League Managers.

Jirschele led the Triple-A Omaha Storm Chasers to a franchise record 89 wins this season and an appearance in the Triple-A Championship Game after clinching Omaha’s first International League title in franchise history. He led the Chasers to an 89-59 record, which was the 2nd-best mark in club history, behind only the 1969 Omaha Royals (86-50). He guided the Storm Chasers to a minor league-best 49-24 (.671) record in the 1st half, clinching their first postseason berth since 2014. Omaha finished with a 21-win improvement from its 68-77 (.469) record in 2023, which was tied for the 2nd-best jump in Minor League Baseball. In addition to setting the franchise record with 89 wins, the Chasers set single-season records this year in opponents’ average (.242) and doubles (287).

Jirschele finished his 16th season as Triple-A Omaha’s Manager and his 33rd season in the Royals organization overall in 2024. He is the winningest manager in Storm Chasers history (1,152-1,154) and previously managed the club from 1995-97 and 2003-13, leading the team to four division titles, two Pacific Coast League titles (2011, 2013) and a Triple-A Championship in 2013.

Sisk, 27, went 6-2 with a 1.57 ERA (10 ER in 57.1 IP) with 15 saves in 58 games for Triple-A Omaha this season. He paced in the International League in games and ranked 4th in saves, while holding opponents to a .166 average (33-for-199) this season. He converted 15 of his final 16 save opportunities from May 26 through the end of the regular season and stranded 28 of his 32 inherited runners (87.5%), which was the highest rate in among Triple-A relievers (min. 25 inherited runners).

In 3 relief appearances in the postseason, Sisk tossed 3.2 scoreless innings, including a 1-2-3 8th in the Triple-A Championship Game on Sept. 28 vs. the Sugar Land Space Cowboys in Las Vegas, Nev.

Sisk was acquired by the Royals with right-handed pitcher Steven Cruz on January 24, 2023 from the Minnesota Twins for outfielder Michael A. Taylor.

Additionally, left-handed pitcher Walter Pennington was also named an International League All-Star as a relief pitcher after spending the majority of his season with Triple-A Omaha. He went 6-3 with a 2.26 ERA (15 ER in 59.2 IP) in 37 games (2 starts) with the Storm Chasers before being traded to the Texas Rangers on July 29 for right-handed pitcher Michael Lorenzen.