MIAA and McCownGordon Announce Partnership Extension

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association and McCownGordon Construction have agreed to a three-year partnership extension to continue as the official construction company of the MIAA.

McCownGordon has been one of the league’s profound corporate partners for the past eight years. Recognized as one of the largest general contractors in the region with offices in both Missouri and Kansas, McCownGordon has worked with multiple MIAA member institutions to enhance their athletic and academic campuses.

“We are grateful to the team at McCownGordon for their continued support of our MIAA student-athletes,” said MIAA Commissioner Mike Racy. “It’s great to see our institutions utilizing McCownGordon’s resources on their campuses and a lot of that comes from the trust and reputation McCownGordon has built as a leader in the higher education construction sector. Having their professionals on site and getting to know our schools has been such a benefit on both sides, and we couldn’t be happier to continue having them as an MIAA corporate partner.”

“This partnership extension between McCownGordon and the MIAA includes a decade of successful collaboration,” said Kate Ryan, higher education market business development leader for McCownGordon. “We’re proud to have partnered with several conference universities such as Northwest Missouri State University, Pittsburg State University, University of Central Missouri, and Washburn University. It’s rewarding to collaborate with partners whose values align with our own.”

McCownGordon Construction first started 25 years ago with just two employees in Kansas City. Not only does 2024 mark 25 years of McCownGordon, but it also marks 10 years since opening its Manhattan office and five years since opening its Wichita office. Drawing from the company’s core values of integrity, performance and relationships, McCownGordon’s unique approach is rooted in the customer experience, planned growth, hiring the best employees, honesty and integrity. What was written down more than 25 years ago endures as our guiding principles today and moving forward.