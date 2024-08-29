Metal Bat Thrown in Domestic Argument

Alcohol was a factor in a violent domestic argument.

Salina Police Captain James Feldman tells KSAL News, late yesterday evening a 39-year old woman and a 41-year old man were arguing inside a house in the 700 block of W Ash. The man decided to forcibly remove the woman’s shorts while taking a set of keys from her.

The man pushed the woman to the ground when she tried to get her items back. He then forced the victim out of the house and locked it.

The victim called a family member outside of the house and was able to enter back inside. When she entered, the man threw a metal bat several times before it struck her once.

Authorities arrived and took suspect, James Brown to Salina Regional Hospital for an injury he suffered. He was then booked into the Saline County Jail.

Brown is facing charges of:

Robbery

Aggravated assault

Damage to property

Domestic violence battery

The victim suffered minor injuries and did not need any medical treatment.