Men’s Soccer gets 2-1 win over Hastings to improve to .500

Kansas Wesleyan used offensive pressure and defensive prowess to battle to a 2-1 win over the Hastings College Broncos in the home opener on Wednesday night at JRI Hospitality Stadium at the Graves Family Sports Complex.

The victory was the second straight for the Coyotes, who improved to 2-2 overall heading into KCAC play.

Hastings scored first in the 24th minute on a goal by Tim Berger.

The score remained 1-0 into the half.

The second half was dominated by the Coyotes who outshot Hastings 8-1 in the period.

KWU’s first goal came right after the half in the 47th minute. Cayden Andersen netted the goal off a pass by Mateo Hoyos for the equalizer.

Wesleyan took the lead in the 70th minute as Mika Wernicke sent home a direct kick from 40 yards out to put the Coyotes up.

From there, the Coyotes would continue the pressure nearly adding a couple more goals.

KWU outshot the Broncos 13-4 in the match. Wernicke had three shots while four others had two. Santiago Pagnutti got the win in goal for the Coyotes with two saves.

The Coyotes are back in action on Wednesday, opening KCAC play on the road at York.