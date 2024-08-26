MEN’S CROSS COUNTRY SEASON PREVIEW – Experienced group leads Coyotes into new season with heightend expectations

8/26/2024 | Men’s Cross Country

Kansas Wesleyan placed a program-best 14th in the NAIA National Cross Country Championship last November in Vancouver, Washington.

Given their history at the national level some might have considered the Coyotes’ accomplishment a stroke of luck. Coach Garrett Young , though, had a different opinion that was seemingly validated when the 2024 NAIA preseason poll came out with KWU ranked 14th.

“I’m glad that the raters didn’t necessarily view that as a fluke and they seem to affirm the same thoughts we have that we’re back as strong if not better than we were last year,” said Young, who has transformed the program in just two seasons.

The Coyotes placed second behind perennial powerhouse Saint Mary in the Kansas Conference Championships and were second in the 2024 KCAC coaches’ preseason poll behind the Spires.

KWU returns five of its top seven runners from last fall led by sophomore Damion Jackson who earned All-America honors by placing 37th in the NAIA meet – his first competition at the national level. He was also a national qualifier in the 3,000 meters NAIA Indoor Track Championships.

Graduate student Austin Hess returns for his fifth season and was the Coyotes’ third top runner most of the season. Other returning veterans are seniors Cisco Alvarez , Julian Avila and Giovanni Rios and junior Jake Cruz . All five competed in the national cross country meet.

“I do think having five senior men this year and a few who’ve been to four, five, maybe six national championships it is becoming routine for some of them,” Young said. “They understand that this is the thing that we’ve worked all season towards. We’re not just happy to be here anymore, this is the moment that we’ve waited for.”

Young says the improvement is by design.

“When we talk about what we’re trying to do within our program there’s always a four-year plan in mind with our runners,” he said. “Every year that they are in the program we’re tweaking things, we’re adding volume, where we’re chopping down paces, and there’s a very systemic process for improvement.

“Typically, every year a guy or a girl is in our program they’re going to see marked improvements and growth as a runner assuming they stay healthy and those sorts of things. Ideally, that’s when they are going to run their absolute best.”

Young added Austin Schaeffer , a transfer from Cowley Community College, during the off-season.

“I think he slots very well and potentially into that top seven to replace the hole that Carter Huyser and Shane Calvin left,” he said.

With an eye on the future Young signed a large freshman class as well. Three have stood out in the early going – Evan Pearce from Wallace, Kansas, Landon Steeger from Monument, Colorado, and Nate Chavez from Pratt.

“For the newcomers and the younger kids getting to work with the older guys and train with them they can say ‘they’ve been there, they’ve been at this level, they’ve done it, and I know that I can do it too.’ ” Young said. “I think it breeds that attitude for the newcomers.

“It’s just a pretty strong group.”

Young expects the KCAC to be difficult again led by Saint Mary which was second in the NAIA preseason poll.

“The men have finished second at conference the last two years and so we certainly want to hold that position, if not improve and continue to cut down the gap with Saint Mary,” he said. “I think Friends is bringing in some talented athletes and there’s certainly some other programs that have made strides in recent years.”

KWU opens the season at the Saint Mary Invitational on August 30 in Leavenworth.