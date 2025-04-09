Salina Symphony To Perform Mozart Masterpiece

The Salina Symphony along with prominent musicians are expected to perform a Mozart masterpiece next month.

“Mozart’s Requiem” composed by the music great Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in late 1791, will be performed by the Salina Symphony, Lun Li, Chris Johnson, the Kansas Wesleyan University Philharmonic Choir and other gifted musicians on Saturday, May 3rd and Sunday, May 4th.

Salina Symphony Music Director and Conductor, Yaniv Segal tells KSAL News describes Mozart’s Requiem as one of the most remarkable pieces of all time.

“Mozart’s final masterpiece (Mozart’s Requiem), stands as one of the towering achievements of Classical music. Mozart’s body of work more than 600 compositions, is all the more remarkable considering he died at the young age of 35″ said Segal.

Skillful and gifted artists such as Lun Li and Chris Johnson are expected to make an appearance.

Lun Li is a violinist from Shanghai, China who is well known across the world for his talent. He won First Prize in the 2021 Young Concert Artists Susan Wadsworth International Auditions. Li has accomplished many other awards that include the Paul A. Fish Memorial Prize, the Buffalo Chamber Music Society Prize, First Prize at the Lillian & Maurice Barbash J.S. Bach Competition and was named John French Violin Chair at YCA.

Chris Johnson has performed as a member of various community ensembles, including the Hutchinson Symphony and the Salina Community Theatre. Johnson has been a music educator and skillful clarinetist for 15 years.

Mozart passed away before he could fully complete Mozart’s Requiem. In 1792 it was then completed by Franz Xavar Sussmayr and was sent to Count Franz Von Walsegg, who commissioned the piece.

Mozart’s Requiem will be performed on Saturday, May 3rd at the Brown Grand Theatre (Concordia, KS) at 7:00 pm. It will then be performed at the Stiefel Theatre (Salina, KS) on Sunday, May 4th at 7:00 pm

Visit https://www.salinasymphony.org/main/concerts/season/ to order tickets.