Men’s and Women’s Basketball 2024-25 Season Tickets on Sale June 5

MANHATTAN, Kan. – 2024-25 K-State men’s and women’s basketball season tickets will go on sale at 8:30 a.m., CT on Wednesday (June 5), athletic department officials announced today (June 4).

Following a season that saw the women’s team reach as high as the No. 2 ranking, win 14-straight games, finish 16-2 in Bramlage, and host the First and Second Rounds of the NCAA Tournament in front of 20,000+ fans, the Wildcats return several key players including All-American Ayoka Lee, All-Big 12 First Team selection Serena Sundell, plus starters Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn.

General admission women’s basketball season tickets start at $75 for football and men’s basketball season ticket holders, $100 for public, or $300 for a 4-Pack. Wildcat 4-Packs are available for approximately $4 per game.

After selling out of advanced public tickets to multiple games last season, the Wildcat men are set to return to Bramlage where they continue to perform well, posting a 29-4 home record under head coach Jerome Tang.

Fans have a variety of ticket prices and locations from which to choose from, with men’s basketball bench season tickets starting at $355 each. With the Wildcat 4-Pack, fans can purchase four season tickets starting at less than $15 per game.

Fans who order by the Incentive Deadline of Monday, July 1, will have the $10 online processing fee waived and can choose to pay with a 4-month payment plan. Those who order before the Priority Deadline of Thursday, August 1, will be able to retain their seat and parking locations, select a 3-month payment plan option, and participate in the online seat upgrade process. Online seat and parking upgrades will begin Monday, August 12.

New season ticket purchasers will be able to select seats in any location available from the 2023-24 season. An Ahearn Fund contribution is required for all premium, chairback, and cushioned seating. Specific required giving levels by section are listed at www.AhearnFund.com.

There are a number of premium seating options at Bramlage Coliseum. For more information, visit ahearnfund.com/premiumseating or contact the Ahearn Fund at (888) 232.9074.

New this season, sales tax will be added to the price of all season and single-game tickets. Fans will see the final price reflected in their shopping cart when checking out.

In addition to nine Big 12 home games, the women’s 2024-25 home schedule includes visits from two NCAA Tournament participants (Creighton and Green Bay), a team which played in the inaugural WBIT (Belmont) and two squads that reached the WNIT (Central Arkansas and USC-Upstate).

The men’s schedule will include 10 Big 12 home games for the first time, as the league expands to 20 games with the additions of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

Fans can purchase season tickets in a variety of ways, including toll free at (800) 221.CATS (2287) and online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.

