Meat Judging Team Earns Reserve National Champions Title

The Garden City Community College (GCCC) Meats Judging Team delivered an exceptional performance at the High Plains Contest, part of the American Meat Science Association National Championship, held by Cargill in Friona, TX.

According to the school, the team secured the title of Reserve National Champions with a notable second-place finish.

In addition, the team finished as National Champions in Lamb Judging (1st), Reserve National Champions (2nd) in Beef Judging, Placings, and Questions along with 3rd in Beef Grading and 4th in Pork Judging.

Individually, Aaron Morales led the way for GCCC, placing 4th overall and earning 1st Team All-American status for 2024. Morales also achieved notable rankings, placing 3rd in Beef Grading and 5th in Pork Judging. Janessa Dwyer secured the 7th overall position and earned Reserve National Champion (2nd place) honors in Lamb Judging. Luis Varela finished 10th overall and was named the National Champion in Beef Judging (1st place), along with 3rd place in Lamb Judging and Placings. Baylee Hutcheson ranked 17th overall, placed as Reserve National Champion (2nd) individual in Pork Judging, and placed 3rd in Questions.

The GCCC Meats Team also recognized its talented alternates: Peyton Kneebone (6th High Individual), Andrew Dorris (7th High Individual), Jean Cumming (8th High Individual), and Areli Rodriguez (9th High Individual). Three of these individuals—Andrew, Jean, and Areli—will continue their journey as part of the 2025 Meats Team in the spring. The team is coached by Dr. Clint Alexander and Skyler Glenn.

Looking ahead, the GCCC Meats Team will compete in various contests, including the Southwest Invitational, National Western, Southwestern, South Plains, and Houston contests, in early spring. The 2024 team, along with new members, will also participate in the NACTA National Championship in April.

_ _ _

Photo via Garden City Community College