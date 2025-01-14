Man Resists Police Before Arrest for Breaking a Business Window

A Salina man breaks the front window of a dog care business, valued at over $1,500.

Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on Monday evening, a male suspect broke the front window of Soggy Dog Suites & Canine Cove Dog Wash, on 640 N. Sante Fe.

A neighbor to the business reported to police about the incident. Based on witness descriptions, officers were able to locate the suspect in the area.

Authorities arrested 34-year old, Zachary Fairchild. Fairchild resisted officers before being taken into custody. He is facing charges of criminal damage to property and interference with law enforcement.

Damage to the window is valued at $1,800.