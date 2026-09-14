Man Dies in Custody Following Pursuit

A Dodge City man died in custody following a pursuit that began in Salina and ended along Interstate 70.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office on Friday, September 11th, at 12:42 PM deputies tried to stop a burgundy 1997 Buick LeSabre on North Ohio Street driven by Tawan Tatro, 41, of Dodge City.

Tawan had warrants out of Dodge City and Salina. When deputies attempted to pull him over he fled north down Ohio to I-70, continued East to Niles Road, came back down Niles Road to Old 40 Highway, and then into Solomon.

Deputies attempted to spike his vehicle but were unsuccessful. The pursuit continued through Solomon and east on I-70.

The Kansas Highway Patrol was able to successfully perform a PIT maneuver which caused the vehicle to spinout and come to a stop. Deputies took the driver into custody and placed him in the back of a patrol car in Dickinson County.

They found what the believe to be marijuana, methamphetamine, and other drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

Deputies noticed a change in Tatro’s breathing and began to perform CPR roadside. They were unsuccessful, and Tatro passed away on the scene.

As per protocol, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the in-custody death.