Man Arrested For Disturbing And Harming Multiple People

A man is facing numerous charges after, disturbing and harming multiple people.

Salina Police Captain Jim Feldman tells KSAL News on January 28th, a 45-year old man walked into the 24/7 convinience store on 671 Westport Blvd. The man identified as Stephen Davis, allegedly started yelling at employees that he needed to retrieve money out of an ATM. Shortly after, management of the store demanded he needed to leave due to his disruptive behavior that surfaced.

Davis then, caused a commotion by throwing items inside the store. Furthermore, a 53-year old male customer at the store was physically harmed by Davis, but was not injured. Moreover, he demanded a 32-year old man he give him money. The man denied and Davis started to get into a physical altercation him. The man was not injured.

Soon after, an officer arrived and gave verbal commands for Davis to surrender. He did not comply and started to fight with the officer, but was subdued to the ground. Davis then started to resist, but other policemen arrived to completely secure him. Patrons around the area helped authorities also.

Davis was then transported to Salina Regional Health Center to be reviewed. Upon arrival, he was aggressive towards hospital employees and bit a security guard on the finger, leaving a laceration. Once he was secured and cleared from the hospital, employees located cocaine that he was possessing. Davis was booked into the Saline County Jail and is facing charges of: