Malone paces field leads Coyotes to tie for third at Mid-South

NEWTON – Jackson Malone claimed the Mid-South Tournament championship and helped lead the Kansas Wesleyan Men’s Golf team to a tie for third place on Tuesday and Wednesday at Sand Creek Station.

Malone carded an 8-under par 208 for the tournament, opening with a 68, then posting back-to-back 70s for a 2-shot win over Josh Killngsworth of MidAmerica Nazarene.

The Coyotes posted a team score of 865 for the tournament, which tied with Friends University, who was ranked No. 10 in the NAIA Men’s Golf poll recently released. Both teams were just a shot behind MidAmerica Nazarene.

Wayland Baptist was the team champion for the tournament with a score of 861.

Joey Wisocki tied for eight in the individual standings with a 2-under 214, Hank Reeg ried for 14th with a 217, Tyler Tarvin was 40th with a 226 and Brooks Guinn rounded out the finishers for the Coyotes with a 241, finishing 67th.

The Coyotes get a two week break before heading to LeMars, Iowa for the Northwest Iowa National Invitational at Willow Creek. After that it is the Central Plains Invitational at Salina Country Club on September 23-24.