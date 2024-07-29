Luke Hosford Named to Patrick Mannelly Award Preseason Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas long snapper Luke Hosford was named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Preseason Watch List, the organization announced on Monday. The award is annually presented to the best FBS long snapper.

Hosford, of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, is one of 30 long snappers named to the preseason watch list, including one of four representatives from the Big 12 Conference (Kansas, TCU, Utah, West Virginia). As a redshirt senior, Hosford has played in 37 career games as a Jayhawk, serving as the primary long snapper in all 13 games in 2023 and all 12 games in 2021.

The Patrick Mannelly Award, created in 2019, benefits Bernie’s Book Bank, a non-profit organization located in Lake Bluff, Illinois. Hosford becomes the second Jayhawk to be named to the Patrick Mannelly Award Preseason Watch List, after Logan Klusman was named to the Watch List in 2020, before he was named a semifinalist for the award.

The ten semifinalists will be announced on November 11, 2024, before narrowing down to the three finalists, which will be announced on November 25, 2024, and the winner selected at the live award ceremony in Lake Bluff, Illinois on December 14, 2024.

Hosford is the third Jayhawk to be named to a Preseason Watch List on Monday, after Devin Neal and Jalon Daniels were named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday.