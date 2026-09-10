Library Transitioning to Sunflower eLibrary

After thoughtful evaluation, a community survey, and an extensive review conducted by library staff and the Salina Public Library Board, a decision has been made to discontinue its Hoopla digital media service and transferring to a new one, effective Monday, November 30th, 2026.

This decision was made in the best interest of our taxpayers and the long-term sustainability of library services. Many libraries in Kansas and across the country have made similar changes as digital content costs continue to rise. While we understand this may be disappointing for some users, Hoopla’s pay-per-use model has reached a point where it is no longer fiscally sustainable for our library.

The decision was not made lightly.

Why This Change Is Being Made

One of several key factors reviewed was cost per checkout.

Hoopla operates on a pay-per-use structure, meaning the library pays each time an item is borrowed. Over time, this model has resulted in significantly higher costs compared to consortium-based lending platforms.

Cost per checkout

Platform 2026 Hoopla $2.42 Sunflower eLibrary/Libby $.86 (for SPL Patrons) $.47 (Consortium-wide)

Usage Statistics

Library staff and the Board also reviewed platform usage data.

Hoopla Sunflower eLibrary (Libby) TOTAL CHECKOUTS 2025 35,531 139,988 UNIQUE USERS 2025 1393 2,893 BLOCKS 2025 25,159 (no daily borrowing caps)

These statistics demonstrate stronger overall usage and greater cost efficiency through the Sunflower eLibrary consortium.

What This Means for Patrons

The good news is that the majority of funds currently allocated to Hoopla will be redirected to Sunflower eLibrary (Libby) — a platform that provides a large shared collection at a significantly lower cost per use.

This transition will allow the library to:

Purchase additional copies of high-demand titles

Help reduce hold wait times

Expand access to popular materials

Improve long-term sustainability of digital collections

Create a simpler, more unified digital collection experience with Sunflower eLibrary

When you place a hold in Sunflower eLibrary (Libby), if Salina Public Library owns a digital copy of the title, local cardholders may move up the hold list more quickly. The platform also includes a “Notify Me” feature that alerts you when requested titles are added to the collection.

Sunflower eLibrary (Libby) operates on a more traditional library lending model, allowing patrons to:

Place and manage holds

Suspend holds to better fit personal schedules

Access a broad shared collection provided by libraries across Kansas

Our Commitment Moving Forward

Salina Public Library remains committed to providing robust, accessible, and sustainable digital services for our community.

We encourage patrons to begin exploring Sunflower eLibrary and to download the Libby app.

Staff assistance and training opportunities are available for individuals who are new to the Sunflower eLibrary (Libby) app. Patrons may call the library to schedule one-on-one assistance.

Patrons who maintain favorites or wish lists in Hoopla are encouraged to make note of those titles in order to search for them in Libby. Hoopla materials checked out prior to November 30, 2026, will remain available until their assigned return dates.