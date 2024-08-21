Lawrence Arnold Named to Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – For the second consecutive year, Kansas wide receiver Lawrence Arnold has been named to the watch list for the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, which recognizes the nation’s outstanding Division I college offensive player who was either born in Texas, graduated from a Texas high school or played at a Texas-based junior college or four-year institution.

This is the second preseason award watch list of the season for Arnold, who was previously recognized by the Biletnikoff Award, which goes to college football’s most outstanding receiver.

From DeSoto, Texas, Arnold has been Kansas’ leader in receiving yards in each of the past two seasons, finishing the 2023 campaign with 44 receptions for 784 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged 17.8 yards per receptions, which was second on the team, and had two 100-yard receiving games. Arnold closed out the season with a career-high 132 yards and three touchdowns on six receptions in the Jayhawks’ 49-36 victory over UNLV in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Arnold has previously been named a Preseason All-Big 12 Second Team selection by Athlon and he earned a spot on watch lists for the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Reese’s Senior Bowl. He enters his senior season ranked No. 7 in school history for receiving yards (1,859), No. 10 in touchdown receptions (13) and No. 11 in career receptions (121).

The Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award is presented by SPORTyler, Inc., in conjunction with the City of Tyler, Visit Tyler and Tyler Area Chamber of Commerce. Located in downtown Tyler, Texas, the non-profit helps to encourage student-athletes to succeed on and off the field. The award is to recognize the nation’s college offensive player of the year who meets the awards criteria and to encourage student-athletes to succeed on and off the field while having the drive and the tenacity to persist and overcome adversity and injury in the pursuit of reaching their goals. The award honors the legacy of Texas legend Earl Campbell and recognizes his home community of Tyler, Texas.

2024 Kansas Football Preseason Watch Lists:

Maxwell Award – QB Jalon Daniels, RB Devin Neal

Patrick Mannelly Award – LS Luke Hosford

Bronko Nagurski Award – CB Cobee Bryant

Paycom Jim Thorpe Award – CB Cobee Bryant

Allstate Wuerffel Trophy – TE Jared Casey

Walter Camp Award – QB Jalon Daniels

Doak Walker Award – RB Devin Neal, RB Daniel Hishaw Jr.

Comeback Player of the Year – QB Jalon Daniels

Biletnikoff Award – WR Lawrence Arnold

Davey O’Brien Award – QB Jalon Daniels

Chuck Bednarik Award – CB Cobee Bryant

Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award – QB Jalon Daniels

Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award – WR Lawrence Arnold