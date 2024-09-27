Last Day for the IAC Contest, Reactions from Director

The largest Aerobatics contest in the world is coming to a close. Friday marks the last day for the 2024 U.S. National Aerobatic Championships and it has been exceptional.

International Aerobatic Club’s (IAC) contest director Shad Coulson tells KSAL News, the national contest has topped other world contests with over 90 pilots competing in Salina. He gives his thoughts on how the week has been.

Coulson mentions they have received great support and welcoming spirits from Salina. The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce aided IAC in providing local entities to meet their needs. He commends the Salina Regional Airport for being a generous host.

Several international pilots made an appearance and were able to fly in the event but could not qualify for a national medal since they are only for U.S. citizen competitors. However, they can still compete and qualify for individual flight medals. Countries that were represented in the contest were Japan, United Kingdom and Canada.

The World Aerobatic Championships will occur in 2026.

To check contest results and leaderboards go to https://iaccdb.iac.org/