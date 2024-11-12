KW Women’s Cross Country Finishes Second at KCAC Championships

Kansas Wesleyan Women’s Cross Country finished second at the KCAC Women’s Cross Country Championships on Saturday at the Saint Mary cross country course.

It was the highest finish for the Coyotes in the KCAC championships in over 10 years.

The Coyotes had six All-KCAC runners, including two first teamers as Josie Koppes paced the KWU finishers in ninth with a time of 23:26.7 for the 6K course. Kierra Jensen was 10th for the Coyotes with a time of 23:30.5.

Madisyn Ehrlich was 12th in 23:57.6, Charlee Lind was 16th in 24:02.9, Kirstin Hackney was 18th in 24:04.9 and Alayna Behrman was 20th in 24:24.2, all earning honorable mention All-KCAC honors.

Hailey Nordhus was 23rd in 24:41.8, Micah Dickens was 26th in 25:04.2, Mya Schweitzer was 30th in 25:22.1, Joni Schroeder was 33rd in 25:33.7, Makayla Little was 50th in 26:44.9, Allyson Taylor was 51st in 26:46.3, and Emma McAlister was 55th in 27:04.3.

Saint Mary was the team champion with a cross country perfect score of 15 points. KWU was second with 57, followed by Evangel, Tabor and Friends to round out the top five teams.

The Spires had the first eight runners across the line led by Kate Madesn as the individual champion with a time of 22:55.2.

KWU now awaits the official announcement as qualifiers as a team for the NAIA National Championships later this month in Columbia, Mo.