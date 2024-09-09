Kickoff for Big 12 Opener at WVU Set for 11 a.m. on ESPN2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football opens Big 12 Conference play on Saturday, Sept. 21, at West Virginia. The game will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and be televised on ESPN2, the conference announced on Monday.

This will be the 13th meeting all-time between Kansas and West Virginia in a series that dates back to 1941. The last 12 contests between the programs have taken place since WVU joined the Big 12 prior to the 2012 season. West Virginia leads the series 10-2, but the Jayhawks won the last matchup, claiming a 55-42 overtime victory in Morgantown on Sept. 10, 2022, which was also the conference opener for both teams. Last season was the first time since West Virginia joined the Big 12 that the teams did not face each other.

Kansas is 3-3 when appearing on ESPN2 under fourth-year head coach Lance Leipold. Last season, the Jayhawks went 2-0 when playing on the network, with victories over Illinois at home and on the road at Cincinnati.

Kansas is 1-1 on the year following a 23-17 defeat at Illinois on Sept. 7. The Jayhawks will host UNLV on Friday, Sept. 13, at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, before heading to West Virginia on Sept. 21.

The Mountaineers are also entering week three of the college football season with a 1-1 record after defeating Albany 49-14 on Sept. 7. WVU will visit Pittsburgh on Sept. 14 before hosting the Jayhawks.