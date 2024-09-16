Kick Time for K-State’s Big 12 Home Opener to Be Announced Sunday

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and its television partners announced on Monday that the kick time and television designation for Kansas State’s 2024 league home opener against Oklahoma State on Saturday, September 28, will be announced this coming Sunday. The Big 12 television partners receive four total six-day selections each year.

Kansas State will be in search of its second-straight home victory over the Cowboys for the first time since 2012 and 2014. Last time in Manhattan, K-State earned a 48-0 shutout over ninth-ranked OSU, which was the largest ever shutout win by a lower-ranked team against a team ranked in the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25.

Tickets for the game against Oklahoma State can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

The Wildcats open Big 12 play on Saturday in a 9:15 p.m. (CT) contest at BYU, a game that will air on ESPN.

Big 12 TV Selections for Saturday, September 28 (All Times Central)