KDHE Tests Salina Water Samples

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has released results of water tests it recently conducted at residences on Dover Drive in Salina.

According to the City of Salina, as requested by complaints KDHE tested for E. coli and Coliform and they were “Absent” in the test results. In addition, KDHE tested Ion and Metal levels in these samples. Results did not indicate any instance that exceeded the health-based Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCL) established by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

KDHE also noted that some contaminants detected in the water don’t have an MCL but do have a Secondary Maximum Contaminant Level (SMCL), a non-enforceable standard tied to taste, odor, or appearance rather than the health risks established through medical research that underlie MCLs.

None of the contaminants tested exceeded their SMCLs. KDHE annotated the results to show both the MCL and SMCL for each material.

According to the City, KDHE’s test results continue to show that Salina’s water is safe.

KDHE’s test results have been forwarded to Dover Drive residents, as well as the EPA which has been communicating with residents.

Test results and other documents can be accessed below.

CITY RELIEF POLICY

In response to customer complaints about discolored water, the City of Salina adopted the City of Salina Residential Pilot Water Quality Temporary Relief Policy to test for turbidity which is the main cause of discolored water.

In accordance with the policy, all of the following criteria must be met to qualify for the program:

(a) the account holder must submit a complaint or request for review;

(b) the City determines the complaint is reasonably related to known or suspected public water distribution system conditions;

(c) the City performs up to three field tests on three separate occasions with the account holder present;

(d) at least one turbidity reading exceeds 10.0 NTU;

(e) the City determines the condition is attributable to the System and not primarily to private plumbing; and

(f) the customer agrees to allow and be available for periodic on-site City testing while receiving relief.

TESTING RESULTS

City of Salina staff performed turbidity tests on 46 properties. Tests were conducted at multiple locations on each property. In most cases, a test was performed at the kitchen cold water tap, a bathroom cold water tap and the outside hose bib.

The results of those tests are shown in the following graph:

In each case where the turbidity level was higher than 10 NTU, staff determined that the cause was not the City’s Public Water System by seeing that the readings only occurred at one of the multiple locations within the property or that the property had not been occupied for several months. Customers were asked to call the City back when their water was discolored so staff could retest during that time in order to qualify the account holder for relief.

Below are pictures of actual samples that were taken during the staff testing that has been performed.

The City appreciates those who have reported concerns and allowed City staff to test their water. Their participation is helping us build a better understanding of where discolored water is occurring in the distribution system. This information will be used to identify where improvements are most needed. The City will continue to test, or retest account holders with discolored water.

COMMUNICATION

The City recognizes that there are citizens who are impacted by discolored water and some are feeling like the City is not hearing their concerns. Staff will continue to acknowledge discolored water issues when they occur, explain what the available data shows, and communicate what actions are being taken to improve the water system.

When discolored water occurs, please contact the City by phone at 785-309-5735, email to [email protected] or in person at 300 West Ash, Room 206.