KDA Travels to Mexico for Beef Genetics Trade Mission

The Kansas Department of Agriculture joined the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and the International Brangus Breeders Association on a beef genetics trade mission to northwestern Mexico on November 4-7, 2024.

Assistant Secretary Josh McGinn and Agribusiness Coordinator Tessa Beeman represented KDA on the mission team, which spent three days in Sonora visiting Santa Cecilia Angus, El Cosari Ranch, La Muira Ranch, Santa Patricia Brangus, Sierra Angus Ranch and a cattle feedlot Rancho el 17.

The team’s ranch visits allowed them to better understand the type of beef genetics that would fit the environment. While in Hermosillo, the group had an opportunity to host a seminar at the Sonora Cattle Union, which presented data on U.S. feedyards and information related to profitability of good genetics.

“Witnessing firsthand the ability for Brangus to not just handle but thrive in the harsh environment of Hermosillo was an eye-opening experience,” said Grant Goree, International Junior Brangus Breeders Association Board Member and International Liaison. “My level of respect towards our breed has grown seeing the resilience, strength, and adaptability Brangus brings to an operation.”

It is the mission of KDA to support all facets of agriculture, including facilitating opportunities that connect producers who wish to market and sell beef genetics domestically and internationally. This trade mission to Mexico was possible through KDA’s membership in U.S. Livestock Genetics Export, Inc. (USLGE) with USDA Market Access Program funding.