KC’s Bobby Witt Jr. a Finalist for American League MVP

By Metrosource November 12, 2024

Finalists for the major individual awards from the 2024 MLB regular season have been announced.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is a finalist for the American League MVP Award. Witt led the Majors with a .332 batting average to go with 32 home runs and 31 steals.

The 24-year-old led the Royals to the postseason for the first time in nine years.

In other news, Seth Lugo is a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award. The right-hander went 16-and-9 with a 3.00 ERA through 33 starts. Lastly, Matt Quatraro is a finalist for the AL Manager of the Year Award.

Quatraro had the Royals in the playoffs with an 86-and-76 record just one season after the club lost 106 games.