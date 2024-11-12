KC’s Bobby Witt Jr. a Finalist for American League MVP

Finalists for the major individual awards from the 2024 MLB regular season have been announced.

Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. is a finalist for the American League MVP Award. Witt led the Majors with a .332 batting average to go with 32 home runs and 31 steals.

The 24-year-old led the Royals to the postseason for the first time in nine years.

In other news, Seth Lugo is a finalist for the AL Cy Young Award. The right-hander went 16-and-9 with a 3.00 ERA through 33 starts. Lastly, Matt Quatraro is a finalist for the AL Manager of the Year Award.

Quatraro had the Royals in the playoffs with an 86-and-76 record just one season after the club lost 106 games.