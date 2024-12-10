Kansas Taxpayers: Save Big with Salina Tech Donations

As the year draws to a close, Kansas residents and businesses to take advantage of the Kansas Tax Credit for Higher Education Program.

According to Salina Area Technical College, this program makes it easy to reduce your tax bill while supporting education in our community.

When you give to Salina Tech, you can receive a 60% tax credit on your Kansas income taxes and additional federal tax benefits depending on your tax bracket. For example, a $10,000 donation to Salina Tech generates a $6,000 Kansas tax credit, with the remaining $4,000 potentially eligible as a federal charitable deduction.

“Donors are a significant part of our success story. This program rewards donors through significant tax savings while directly strengthening the skilled workforce in the region,” said Greg Nichols, President of Salina Tech. “Your donations remain local and are used to support the equipment and facilities needs at Salina Tech.”

“Salina Tech supporters come from diverse backgrounds,” said Brenda Gutierrez, Executive Director of the Foundation. “People who give back to their community like the tax credit program because it helps them help others. Those who donate see it as a way to lower their taxes while supporting local projects. Small business owners and entrepreneurs use it to reduce their tax bills, and big companies use it to handle larger state taxes. Even real estate developers and investors find it a smart way to lower taxes and make a positive difference.”

Contributions to Salina Tech’s Capital Outlay Fund directly support essential projects like new construction, purchasing cutting-edge equipment, and advancing technology. You can make donations through cash, stocks, bonds, personal property, or real estate, with annual limits set by state law.

“There’s no better time to give,” Gutierrez added. “Donate before December 31 so that you can claim the tax credit for 2024.”

Ways to Give:

By mail: Salina Tech Tax Credits, 2562 Centennial Rd, Salina, KS, 67401

Online: https://bit.ly/TaxCreditSATC

To learn more about taking advantage of this program or contributing, contact Brenda Gutierrez at 785-309-3121 or [email protected].