Kansas Sports HOF Selects Mark Turgeon for Class of 2024

WICHITA, Kan. – Former Wichita State head men’s basketball coach Mark Turgeon is one of 12 members in the 2024 class set to be inducted into the Kansas Sports Hall of Fame.

Turgeon was the head basketball coach of the Shockers from 2000-07, leading Wichita State to one NCAA Tournament and three NIT appearances. Turgeon was the 2006 MVC Coach of the Year after leading the Shockers to a regular season championship and a berth in the NCAA Sweet 16. He compiled a 128-90 record during his tenure in Wichita before taking the head job at Texas A&M and Maryland.

The Topeka native will officially be inducted at a ceremony in Topeka on Oct. 13. The reception (5 p.m.), featuring heavy appetizers and refreshments, and induction ceremony (6 p.m.) will be conducted in the Sunflower Ballroom of the Hotel Topeka City Center. The venue is located at 1717 Southwest Topeka Blvd., in Topeka.

Tickets for the reception and induction ceremony are $100 and go on sale Monday, July 15 at www.kshof.org.

MARK TURGEON – Topeka-Hayden H.S., 1983 / University of Kansas, 1987

At Hayden HS, part of two teams as a junior/senior that went 47-3 and won 2-State 4A Championships (1982-83). Two-time All-State selection

At Kansas, first basketball player to compete in four NCAA Tournaments, including 1986 Final Four; Was selected to Big Eight All-Freshman team 1984

Career: 479-275 (.635) – Jacksonville State University Head Coach 1998-2000; Wichita State University Head Coach 2000-2007 (MVC Champions; Coach of Year 2006 / 1 NCAA Tournament and 3 NIT Tournaments) ; Texas A&M University Head Coach 2007-2011 (4 NCAA Tournaments); University of Maryland Head Coach 2011-2021 (Big Ten Coach of Year 2016, Big Ten Championship 2020 / 5 NCAA Tournaments, 1 NIT Tournament)

KSHOF Nomination Criteria

To be placed on the KSHOF Ballot, nominees must accomplish all of the following:

Meet the criteria for Kansas ties as outlined below.

Meet the criteria for the waiting period as outlined below.

If being nominated for excellence at the college level, the nominee must be an inductee of their own college or university hall of fame or have their jersey retired. Note: this may be waived if the nominee’s school does not have a hall of fame or jersey retirement program. ​

Athletes must meet any two of the following:

Born in Kansas.

Maintained residence in Kansas a minimum of two years prior to retirement.

Graduated from a Kansas high school and competed for a minimum of two years while attending that school.

Competed for a Kansas junior college, college, and/or university a minimum of two years.

Competed professionally while living in Kansas a minimum of five years.

Coaches must meet any one of the following:

Born in Kansas AND lived in Kansas a minimum of five years.

Graduated from a Kansas high school or college AND attended a minimum of two years combined at a Kansas HS or college.

Coached at a Kansas high school for a minimum of 10 years as Head Coach.

Coached at a Kansas college, university, or junior college, a minimum of five years as Head Coach.

Coached professionally while maintaining permanent residence in Kansas a minimum of five years.

​​Waiting Period