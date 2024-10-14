Kansas Set to Host Houston for Homecoming on Saturday

Game Notes | Live Stats | Watch | Listen | Tickets

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks return to action as they host the Houston Cougars to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, October 19 at 2:30 p.m. The week eight matchup serves as Kansas’ 119th Homecoming and will air on ESPN+ with Mark Neely (Play-by-Play), Todd Doxzon (Analyst) and Kelly Crull (Sideline) on the call.

Following an open week, the Kansas Jayhawks (1-5, 0-3 Big 12) look to get back on track following a 35-31 loss at Arizona State on Saturday, Oct. 5. The Jayhawks forced two Arizona State turnovers and found success on offense but were unable to overcome a late fourth quarter surge from the Sun Devils.

Kansas enters week eight among the best rushing offenses in the country, averaging 212.2 rushing yards per game behind the duo of Devin Neal and Daniel Hishaw Jr. Neal enters Saturday’s game just 180 yards away from the Kansas all-time rushing record of 3,841 yards set by June Henley from 1993-96.

The Houston Cougars (2-4, 1-2 Big 12) also enter Saturday’s contest fresh off a bye week. In their last game vs. TCU on Friday, Oct. 4, the Cougars totaled 361 yards of offense and 207 yards on the ground to take down TCU, 30-19. Houston was led by sophomore quarterback Zeon Chriss, who made his first-career start, throwing for 141 yards and a touchdown on 15-of-18 passing, to go along with 97 rushing yards and a touchdown. Defensive back A.J. Haulcy hauled in two interceptions coupled with seven tackles to lead the Cougars’ defense and earn Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week honors. Houston’s defense has allowed 20.5 points per game, which is the fifth fewest in the Big 12 Conference entering Saturday’s game, while averaging 13.7 points per game offensively.

Saturday’s matchup between Kansas and Houston will be the fifth in the series history, with Kansas winning all four prior matchups. The two teams last met in 2022, when Kansas defeated Houston 48-30, in a game that Daniels threw for three touchdowns and rushed for two. Prior to their meeting in 2022, Kansas and Houston played in the 2005 Fort Worth Bowl (W, 42-13) and in a home-and-home series in Houston in 1994 (W, 35-13) and in Lawrence in 1995 (W, 20-13).

Saturday’s week eight contest between the Jayhawks and Cougars also serves as the University of Kansas’ 112th Homecoming, a tradition that began in 1912 with a 12-3 victory over Missouri. Since then, Kansas is 46-60-5 all-time on Homecoming, including winners of their last two homecoming matchups (2023 vs. #8 Oklahoma; 2022 vs. Iowa State).