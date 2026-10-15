Kansas Republicans Bring Statewide Tour to Salina

A crowd of about 100 people gathered in Salina Thursday as the Kansas Republican Party brought its statewide “Take Back Kansas 2026 Bus Tour” campaign effort to town. The party is working to build support ahead of the November election.

U.S. Sen. Dr. Roger Marshall, who is seeking reelection in a closely watched race against Democratic challenger Adam Hamilton, was the first speaker during the stop.

“Freedom is not free” Marshall told the Salina audience, urging supporters to head to the polls when early voting gets underway.

Marshall used his remarks to draw stark contrasts between his platform and that of his opponent. The incumbent Republican took direct aim at congressional Democrats and targeted Hamilton’s record, attempting to rally the base by casting his opponent as out of step with traditional Kansas values.

The stop in Salina is part of an aggressive multi-stop swing across the Sunflower State as Republicans work to solidify their traditional advantage.

Marshall’s reelection campaign is a key contest for Kansas Republicans as he faces a challenge from Adam Hamilton, who is the pastor of the largest United Methodist congregation in the country. The race has captured national attention and transformed into an intensely competitive match, with both campaigns ramping up grassroots events, advertising, and statewide tours.

Other Republican Candidates appearing in Salina included Tracey Mann who is running for reelection to the US Congress, and several vying for statewide office. They include:

Ty Masterson – Governor

Pat Proctor – Secretary of State

Steven Johnson – State Treasurer

Dan Hawkins – Insurance Commissioner

Advance voting ahead of the election begins Monday.

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Take Back Kansas 2026 Bus Tour Kansas Stop:

Roger Marshall Remarks: