Kansas Promotes Morgan Paige to Associate Head Coach

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Head Coach Brandon Schneider has announced that Morgan Paige has been promoted to Associate Head Coach of the Kansas Women’s Basketball program.

Paige has served as an assistant coach and the recruiting coordinator for the Jayhawks during the past three seasons. Schneider also announced the recruiting coordinator duties will now be shared by assistant coaches Karyla Knight and Brock McGinnis.

“Morgan’s infectious energy and enthusiasm make an instant positive impact on every environment she’s part of,” Schneider said. “Our players greatly respect her ability to teach the game and cultivate relationships. She is a terrific mentor and role model for our young women, and we are all excited for her promotion to associate head coach.”

Kansas has reached the postseason in each of the Paige’s three seasons in Lawrence, including NCAA Tournament appearances in 2022 and 2024, and capturing the 2023 WNIT Championship. With Paige on the sidelines, KU has won at least 20 games in each of the past three seasons, the longest such streak for the program since 2011-13.

Last season, Kansas recorded two wins against Top 10 opponents and three wins over Top 25 foes, both of which marked the first time a KU team had accomplished since the 1999-2000 season. The Jayhawks earned the program’s first win over Baylor since 2014, defeating the then-No. 4 Bears 87-66 on Jan. 10, 2024, which was the program’s third win over a Top 5 opponent in school history and first since 2009. Kansas finished the season 20-13 and advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament, where KU faced top-seeded USC in one of the five most-watched second round games in tournament history.

“I am grateful to Coach Brandon for this opportunity to continue growing in my coaching career,” Paige said. “He has always supported personal growth and goals, and I am so fortunate to have him in my corner as a mentor. I look forward to the new challenges and expanded role in the continued success of Kansas Women’s Basketball.”

Before coming to Kansas, Paige spent five seasons (2016-21) on staff at North Dakota State, first as an assistant coach before adding recruiting coordinator duties in 2019. While at NDSU, Paige aided former Kansas assistant Jory Collins as the Bison completed a program turnaround in two seasons, going 15-9 in the COVID-shortened 2020-21 season for NDSU’s first winning season in over a decade. She also spent one year in the Big 12 as a graduate assistant at Iowa State.

