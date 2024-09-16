Kansas Opens Big 12 Conference Play at West Virginia

Game Notes | Live Stats | Watch | Listen

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks open their Big 12 Conference schedule on Saturday, Sept. 21 when they travel to Morgantown, W. Va., to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in Milan Puskar Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. on ESPN2 with Brian Custer (Play-by-Play), Rod Gilmore (Analyst) and Lauren Sisler (Sideline) on the call.

The Big 12 Conference opener serves as the first meeting between Kansas and West Virginia since the thrilling 55-42 overtime victory for the Jayhawks in week two of the 2022 season, which saw quarterback Jalon Daniels throw for three touchdowns, before cornerback Cobee Bryant sealed the game with a pick-six in overtime.

Saturday’s matchup with West Virginia will be the fourth conference opener for the Jayhawks against the Mountaineers all-time. Kansas has won each of its last two Big 12 Conference openers (2023 vs. BYU, 38-27; 2022 at West Virginia, 55-42) for the first time since a three-win stretch from 2007-09. Kansas is 43-68-4 in conference openers all-time, including 20-35-3 on the road.

The Jayhawks are led by senior running back Devin Neal, who has rushed for 100-plus yards in each of Kansas’ three games this season (112 vs. Lindenwood, 101 at Illinois, 120 vs. UNLV). Neal has carried 45 times for 333 yards and two touchdowns, averaging a staggering 7.4 yards per carry. Along with Neal on offense, Kansas has benefitted from throwing to seniors Luke Grimm and Lawrence Arnold. Grimm leads the team with 18 receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns, while Arnold has 10 receptions for 131 yards and one score.

Defensively, the Jayhawks have stood strong, allowing just 16.3 points per game through the first three games. Senior captain Cornell Wheeler leads that unit with 19 total tackles, while senior defensive end Jereme Robinson leads the team with 2.5 sacks and 4.5 tackles-for-loss.

West Virginia (1-2, 0-0 Big 12) comes into Saturday’s game following a 38-34 defeat to Pitt in the 107th Backyard Brawl. The Mountaineers led by 10 points with 4:55 remaining in the fourth quarter, before Pitt engineered two-straight scoring drives to steal the victory.

Offensively, West Virginia is led by senior quarterback Garrett Greene, who has completed 48-of-81 for 607 yards and five touchdowns through three games, while running back CJ Donaldson Jr., has rushed for 246 yards on 45 carries and three touchdowns. Senior safety Anthony Wilson Jr. leads the Mountaineers with 22 tackles entering Saturday’s contest.

Saturday’s game at West Virginia will be the 13th in the series history, which West Virginia leads 10-2 all-time. Kansas’ 55-42 overtime victory in 2022 was its first win Morgantown in program history. The Jayhawks are 6-12 on the road under head coach Lance Leipold, including wins in back-to-back road contests against Big 12 opponents (at Cincinnati, at Iowa State).

Following Saturday’s Big 12 Conference opener, the Jayhawks will play their first of four games at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 28 against TCU.