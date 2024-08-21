Kansas Football Has 10 Selected to 2024 Senior Bowl Watch List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks are represented by 10 players on the 12th Annual Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List, which was announced on Wednesday morning. Kansas is one of 22 schools throughout the country with 10 or more players on the watch list.

Jayhawks earning a spot on the list are quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Devin Neal, wide receivers Lawrence Arnold, Luke Grimm and Quentin Skinner, offensive lineman Bryce Foster, defensive lineman Jereme Robinson, linebacker JB Brown and cornerbacks Cobee Bryant and Mello Dotson.

The watch list is composed of position players who were evaluated by the Senior Bowl staff and identified by the scouting team as the “best of the best” draft prospects at every level of college football. Every player on the list is eligible to participate in an all-star game as either a 2020 high school graduate or a true four-year player.

Earlier this preseason, Kansas had 11 players selected to the East-West Shrine Bowl 1000 Watch List, which also listed Daniels, Neal, Arnold, Grimm, Foster, Bryant and Dotson.

Kansas has had 43 players compete in the Reese’s Senior Bowl all-time, including participants in each of the past three seasons. Most recently, Dominick Puni and Austin Booker competed in the game before being selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, which saw Puni drafted in the third round by the San Francisco 49ers before Booker went to the Chicago Bears in the fifth round. Kyron Johnson was selected for the event in 2022 before becoming a fifth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles, while Lonnie Phelps Jr. played this past season and later signed with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile the past 75 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1,100 media members from around the country were credentialed last year. This past April, the game produced 110 total picks, representing 43 percent of the entire NFL Draft.