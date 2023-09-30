Kansas Drops Top-25 Showdown to No. 3 Texas, 40-14

Box Score | Postgame Notes

AUSTIN, Texas — The No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks suffered their first defeat of the 2023 season Saturday, falling 40-14 to No. 3 Texas Longhorns at DKR-Memorial Stadium in Austin.

The loss drops Kansas to 4-1 on the year and 1-1 in Big 12 play, while the Longhorns improved to 5-0 (2-0 Big 12).

Texas scored on each of its first two drives, taking a 10-0 lead late in the first quarter. UT’s first drive ended with a 30-yard touchdown run, while the Jayhawks defense held the Longhorns to a 26-yard field goal on its next drive.

Kansas began its third possession at the 25-yard line and drove the ball into UT territory on the final play of the first quarter. Two plays into the second quarter, fortune was on the Jayhawks side as quarterback Jason Bean got into the open field for a big gain. As he was tackled, Bean lost possession of the ball but running back Daniel Hishaw Jr. trailed the play, picked up the fumble and carried it 18 yards into the end zone for a score as KU cut the deficit to 10-7 with 14:05 to play in the half.

KU’s defense again held the Longhorns to field goal attempts on each of their next two drives. UT only connected on one, however, and led 13-7 at halftime. The Longhorns’ final drive of the half ended in KU territory as linebacker Cornell Wheeler recorded his first career interception, picking off Quinn Ewers at the 16 yard line to end the half.

After Texas opened the second half with a touchdown, the Jayhawks responded on a 58-yard strike from Bean to wide receiver Trevor Wilson to put KU down a score at 20-14 with 11:36 remaining in the third quarter. It was Wilson’s first touchdown since Sept. 18, 2021 vs. Baylor.

In the final five minutes of the third quarter, Kansas went for it on fourth-and-1 in its own territory and was unable to convert. Texas took the ball over and scored on a five-play, 32-yard drive to go up 26-14 with 2:33 remaining in the quarter.

Texas added two more scores in the fourth quarter and secured the victory by a final score of 40-14.

Kansas returns to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 7, to host Big 12 newcomer UCF. That game will kick off at 3 p.m. CT and be nationally televised on FOX. Fans can purchase tickets to any of KU’s four remaining home games here.