Ell-Saline Lady Cardinals Season Comes To An End with Loss To Oakley In Sub-State Quarterfinal

Picture courtesy of Diane Dowell

The #14 seeded Ell-Saline Lady Cards were on the road to open 2A Sub-State basketball on Thursday night as they made the long trek to Oakley to take on the #3 seeded Oakley Lady Plainsmen. The lady Cards struggled with the press as their season came to an end with a 46-10 loss.

GIRLS: OAKLEY 46, ELL-SALINE 10

The game started with each team trading buckets but then it was all Oakley to finish the quarter. Oakley’s Alexa Weiser scored 14 of her 18 in the first as the lady Plainsmen raced out to a 21-4 lead after the quarter.

Ell-Saline figured out the Oakley offense in the 2nd quarter but the lady Cards still struggled to knock down shots. Aubrey Smith scored the lone 4 points for the lady Cards in the frame as Oakley outscored Ell-Saline 11-4 and took a 32-8 lead into the locker room.

Oakley slowed things down coming out of the break and outscored the lady Cards 14-2 in the final 16 minutes as they coasted to a sub-state quarterfinal win 46-10.

Paisley Jensen and Aubrey Smith led the way for Ell-Saline as they both knocked down 4 points in the loss.

Alexa Weiser finished with a game high 18 points for Oakley. Chesny Marshall (11) also found double digits for the lady Plainsmen.

Ell-Saline finishes the season with a 4-18 overall record and will look to bounce back next season as they return most of their young lineup. Oakley moves to 20-4 on the season and advance to the semifinals where they will take on #11 seeded Trego Community who upset #6 seeded Wichita County 45-43 Thursday night.

CITY PLUMBING HEATING AND COOLING PLAYER OF THE GAME: Paisley Jensen & Aubrey Smith (4 Points)

BOX SCORE

ELL-SALINE (4-18) – 4 – 4 – 2 – 0 / 10

OAKLEY (20-4) – 21 – 11 – 9 – 5 / 46