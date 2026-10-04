Kansas Counties Designated Primary Natural Disaster Areas

USDA has designated a total of seven Kansas counties as primary natural disaster areas.

According to the Kansas Livestock Association, this designation allows the Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend credit to qualified producers through emergency loans. These loans can be used to meet various needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation or to refinance certain debts. FSA will review applications based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

Gove, Graham, Lane, Scott, Sheridan, Trego and Wichita counties received the designation due to drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, these counties either experienced D2 drought intensity for eight or more consecutive weeks during the growing season, or D3 or D4. Contiguous counties also are eligible. These include Decatur, Ellis, Finney, Greely, Hamilton, Kearny, Logan, Ness, Norton, Phillips, Rooks, Thomas and Wallace. The application deadline is May 10, 2027.

For more information on the emergency loan program, contact your local FSA office.