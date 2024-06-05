Kansas Basketball announces injury to Elmarko Jackson

Kansas Basketball and Head Coach Bill Self announced that Guard Elmarko Jackson suffered an injury during a workout in front of campers at the Bill Self Basketball Camp.

Jackson suffered a torn patellar tendon, confirmed by an MRI. The anticipated full recovery time is believed to be 12 months, meaning Jackson will miss the entirety of Kansas’s 2024-25 season.

Elmarko Jackson played in 34 games for Bill Self’s Jayhawks as a Freshman, notching 17 starts. In 18.6 minutes per game, Jackson would score 4.3 points, 1.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds.

The full release posted by Kansas Basketball can be seen below.