Kansas Basketball announces injury to Elmarko Jackson

Kansas Basketball and Head Coach Bill Self announced that Guard Elmarko Jackson suffered an injury during a workout in front of campers at the Bill Self Basketball Camp.
Jackson suffered a torn patellar tendon, confirmed by an MRI. The anticipated full recovery time is believed to be 12 months, meaning Jackson will miss the entirety of Kansas’s 2024-25 season.
Elmarko Jackson played in 34 games for Bill Self’s Jayhawks as a Freshman, notching 17 starts. In 18.6 minutes per game, Jackson would score 4.3 points, 1.7 assists and 1.4 rebounds.
The full release posted by Kansas Basketball can be seen below.
Our thoughts are with Elmarko and we wish him a speedy recovery ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/spqQ4EPFEK
