Kansas Athletics Launches New Kansas Jayhawks Mobile App

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics launched a new digital experience on the Kansas Jayhawks Mobile App presented by Meritrust Credit Union on Monday, serving as the mobile home for all things Kansas Jayhawks.

The newly launched mobile app, in partnership with FanThreeSixty, features upgrades to user experience and gameday enhancements, while providing news, stats and schedules, video, audio and more for all 16 Kansas Jayhawks sports.

The Kansas Jayhawks Mobile App is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Click here to download now.

Fans who already have the “Kansas Jayhawks” Mobile App can update to the latest version in the Apple App and Google Play stores. To download the app for the first time, visit the Apple App Store or Google Play, or search “Kansas Jayhawks” in your device’s app store.

Fans are encouraged to enable push notifications for instant updates on their favorite Jayhawk teams, score updates, promotions and gameday information.

Supporters can access the Kansas Jayhawks mobile app 24/7 for fan guides, schedules, rosters, access their mobile tickets and more. The Kansas Jayhawks mobile app will stream live audio on the Jayhawk Sports Network and fans can also participate in polls, trivia and more for exclusive contests and giveaways.

Enhanced Kansas Jayhawks Mobile App Features:

Personalized Newsfeed: Follow your favorite teams, and instantly get the latest news at the touch of your fingertips.

Notifications: Set custom team notifications for breaking news, ticket specials, event announcements, game scores and more.

Shopping Experience: Browse our official team store for all the latest gear and purchase tickets to experience the thrill of Gameday this season.

Gameday Information: Stay up to date with the latest Kansas Jayhawks gameday information and have exclusive access to a light show, FanCam and more.

Scores and Schedules: Follow along with the latest scores and schedules.

Mobile Ticketing: Search, purchase, manage and access your tickets at the touch of your fingertips.

FanThreeSixty is a technology development group located in Kansas City. Comprised of tech veterans and sports enthusiasts, their approach to enriching fan data allows teams to create valuable insights and intentional activations for their whole fanbase. To learn more about FanThreeSixty, click here.