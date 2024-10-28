K-State’s Tennant Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Following his game-winning, 51-yard field goal to help Kansas State secure a 29-27 victory over in-state rival Kansas, kicker Chris Tennant has been named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week, the conference office announced Monday.

It is the first weekly honor in Tennant’s career, while he is just the second K-State kicker to earn Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week accolades since 2019 (Ty Zentner vs. Oklahoma State, 2022). It is the third time this season a Wildcat has earned a weekly conference accolade as Dylan Edwards (special teams) and Avery Johnson (offensive) were honored after the Arizona and Oklahoma State games, respectively.

Tennant produced the longest game-winning field goal with under two minutes remaining in regulation in school history, while it was the third-longest game-winner in the nation this season. It was his third-career field goal of 50 or more yards – which ranks fifth in school history – and it tied his career long originally set in 2021 at Texas and matched last season against SEMO.

It was one of two fourth-quarter field goals by Tennant, who also got K-State to within one point at 27-26 with a 28-yard field goal with 13:23 remaining in the contest.

A product of Shawnee, Kansas, Tennant enters plays this week tied for 24th nationally and third in the Big 12 in field goals per game (1.50), while he is tied for 26th in the country and third in the Big 12 in field goal percentage (85.7%).

Now in his fourth season in the program, Tennant ranks fourth in K-State history career extra point percentage (97.7%), fifth in career kick scoring (238), extra points made (127) and extra points attempted (130), sixth in field goals made (37), eighth in field goals attempted (50) and ninth in points scored among all players.

No. 17 Kansas State takes on Houston inside TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday. The game kicks off at 2:30 p.m. and will be shown on FOX. Following a bye week, the Wildcats finish out their home schedule with games against Arizona State (November 16) and Cincinnati (November 23). Tickets to the games against both the Sun Devils and Bearcats can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.