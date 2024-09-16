K-State’s Klieman Named Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Coming off a dominating 31-7 victory over No. 20 Arizona last Friday, Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman has been named The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week, the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl announced Monday.

The Dodd Trophy Coach of the Week award honors a football coach who led his team to a significant victory during the previous week, while also embodying the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

This is the third time in Klieman’s six seasons at K-State that he has earned the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Week honor after also picking up the accolade following the 2020 and 2022 Oklahoma games.

“Coach Klieman has built the Kansas State football program into a consistent winner and a formidable force in the Big 12,” said Jim Terry, chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation. “This was an impressive victory early in the season that has the Wildcats poised to be in contention for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff.”

K-State’s win over 20th-ranked Arizona was the first regular-season non-conference home win over a ranked opponent since 2002. The Wildcats are now 3-0 for the third time under Klieman and the first time since 2021.

Ranked No. 13 in this week’s Associated Press Top 25, Kansas State begins its Big 12 slate on Saturday night in a 9:30 p.m. (CT) contest at BYU that will be televised by ESPN.