K-State’s Johnson Named to Davey O’Brien Award’s QB Class of 2024

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State sophomore Avery Johnson is one of 35 quarterbacks in the nation to be named to the Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024, the award’s committee announced Tuesday.

Johnson, who is one of six Big 12 quarterbacks named to the list, is now in the running to be named a semifinalist for the 2024 Davey O’Brien Award. The semifinalists will be chosen based on voting from the Davey O’Brien National Selection Committee as well as bonus ballots awarded from the first round of the Davey O’Brien Fan Vote.

For the fifth straight year, the Fan Vote will take place on the award’s three social media platforms – Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (X) – and the top five vote getters on each platform will receive bonus committee member ballots which will be added to the votes cast by the National Selection Committee.

To participate in the Fan Vote, fans must like the original Davey O’Brien Award (@daveyobrien) post highlighting their quarterback. First-round voting will close Friday, November 8 at 11:59 p.m. (ET). The semifinalists will be named on Tuesday, November 12. Looking ahead, the three finalists will be tabbed on Tuesday, November 26, while the winner will be announced live on Thursday, December 12, on The Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN.

Johnson, a native of Wichita, Kansas, has helped lead the 17th-ranked Wildcats to a 7-1 overall record and a 4-1 record in the Big 12, which includes four-straight victories. He has thrown for 1,654 yards and 16 touchdowns on 130-of-212 (61.3%) aim while running for 373 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson is one of only five quarterbacks in the nation and the only Big 12 signal caller to throw for 1,600 yards and rush for 370 yards this season.

Johnson enters plays this week ranked 19th nationally in total points responsible for (120) and 20th in passing touchdowns. He ranks second and third in school history in passing touchdowns and yards, respectively, by a sophomore. He is also just two touchdown passes shy of entering the school’s overall single-season top-10 list.

No. 17 Kansas State travels to face Houston inside TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday in a 2:30 p.m., contest that will be shown on FOX. Following the game against the Cougars and a bye week, the Wildcats finish out their home schedule with games against Arizona State (November 16) and Cincinnati (November 23). Tickets to the games against both the Sun Devils and Bearcats can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets.