K-State’s Conference Opener at BYU Set for Night Kick

MANHATTAN, Kan. – The Big 12 Conference and ESPN announced Monday that Kansas State’s Big 12-opening contest at BYU on September 21 will kick at 9:30 p.m. (CT), and will be televised by ESPN. It will be the Wildcats’ first game to kick off past 9 p.m. (CT) since a contest at UCLA in 2009.

This will be the ninth all-time meeting between the Wildcats and Cougars and the first since the 1997 (post-1996 season) Cotton Bowl. It will be the first matchup in Provo since 1977 as the teams played seven times in either Provo or Manhattan between 1957 and 1977.

No. 14 Kansas State hosts new Big 12 member and No. 20 Arizona at 7 p.m. on Friday in a non-conference matchup as the series was originally announced in 2016. The game also serves as the debut of FOX College Football Friday. Tickets can be purchased online at www.kstatesports.com/tickets or by phone at 1-800-221-CATS.

