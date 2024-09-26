K-State WBB 2024-25 Schedule Finalized with Big 12 Games

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State women’s basketball has finalized its schedule for the upcoming 2024-25 season, as the Big 12 Conference slate has been completed.

Teams will face three Big 12 opponents twice and 12 Conference foes once. Opponents were selected based on a combination of geography, historical results and a poll of the coaches to best balance the schedule in terms of travel and competitiveness. Each school’s conference opponents were announced in July.

K-State will begin its 29th season of Big 12 action on Sunday, December 22, as the Wildcats host Cincinnati.

After the holiday break, the Wildcats will play three of its next four games on the road starting with its first-ever visit to Houston on Wednesday, January 1. K-State returns to Bramlage on Saturday, January 4 to host Texas Tech before a two-game trip through the Beehive State, as the Wildcats visit Utah on Wednesday, January 8 and BYU on Saturday, January 11.

Following its game at BYU, Kansas State will play three of its next four games in Bramlage Coliseum, including a two-game home stand on Thursday, January 16, against Arizona, followed by a visit from Arizona State on Sunday, January 19.

After a trip to Boulder, Colorado, to face Colorado on Saturday, January 25, the Wildcats return home to host Iowa State on Thursday, January 30 to cap the first half of its Big 12 schedule.

K-State stays in-state to begin the month of February, as the Wildcats face Kansas in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown on Sunday, February 2 in Lawrence.

The Wildcats will host TCU on Wednesday, February 5 and then begin a two-game trip to Oklahoma State on Saturday, February 8 and a midweek stop at Cincinnati on Wednesday, February 12.

The Cats return home to host UCF on Saturday, February 15 and travels to West Virginia in on Monday, February 17.

The second Dillons Sunflower Showdown of 2024-25 between K-State and Kansas will be Saturday, February 22, in Bramlage. The Wildcats cap their Big 12 home schedule by hosting Baylor on Monday, February 24.

K-State concludes its overall Big 12 schedule on Sunday, March 2 at Iowa State.

The Wildcats enter the 2024-25 season with the return of 10 letter winners, including four starters from last season’s 2024 NCAA Tournament squad. The Wildcats will be led by 2024 All-American senior center Ayoka Lee , senior guard and 2023 All-Big 12 First Team selection Serena Sundell , and the senior duo of Brylee Glenn and Jaelyn Glenn .

The 10 returning letter winners were responsible for 85 percent of K-State’s scoring, 87 percent of the team’s rebounds and 81 percent of the team’s rebounding in the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats will also welcome transfers Temira Poindexter and Kennedy Taylor and redshirts Mikayla Parks and Alexis Hess and freshman Finley Ohnstad .

The 2024-25 Big 12 schedule, game times, promotional and television schedules will be released later this summer.

The 2025 Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship will be contested at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri, from March 5-10, 2025. Ticket information will be available later this year.

K-State women’s basketball season tickets are available now. Prices start at just $75 with a Wildcat 4-Pack to see every game in Bramlage, including matchups against conference opponents KU, Iowa State, Baylor, and TCU. Order now by visiting kstatesports.com/tickets or calling 1-800-221-CATS.