K-State to Host Basketball Showcase in Dodge City October 5

MANHATTAN, Kan. – As a thank you to its dedicated and loyal fans in the western part of the state, the Kansas State men’s basketball team will host a showcase on Saturday, October 5 beginning at 4 p.m., CT at the Dodge City Civic Center in Dodge City, Kan.

here . The Wildcats will host an open practice followed by an autograph session at the arena with doors opening at 3 p.m., CT. Tickets start at $5 for kids under 17 and $10 for adults. For more information on the event, please visit the Dodge City Parks and Facilities website

The third-year head coach Jerome Tang and his staff welcome 14 players for the 2024-25 season, including 3 returning lettermen (senior David N’Guessan and sophomores Taj Manning and Macaleab Rich) and 11 newcomers. Among those newcomers are 8 Division I transfers, a junior college All-American (Mobi Ikegwuruka) and a top-50 high school prospect (David Castillo).

The transfer class is considered one of the best in the country and includes notable additions Achor Achor (Samford), Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Dug McDaniel (Michigan) and Ugonna Onyenso (Kentucky) as well as Baye Fall (Arkansas), Brendan Hausen (Villanova), C.J. Jones (UIC) and Max Jones (Cal State Fullerton).

The Wildcats finished the 2023-24 season with a 19-15 record, including an 8-10 mark in Big 12 play, and advanced to the NIT. Among the Wildcats’ 19 victories were 4 over Top 25 teams, including 3 in the Top 10. The team has won 45 games in Tang’s first two seasons, including consecutive postseason appearances.

The team had their first official workout for the upcoming season on Tuesday (Sept. 24). They will have 42 days until their first exhibition game against Fort Hays State on Tuesday, Oct. 29 and 49 days before hosting New Orleans in the opener on Tuesday, Nov. 5.