K-State Previews Game at Houston During Weekly Press Conference

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman and select players met with members of the media on Monday inside the Vanier Family Football Complex to preview the Wildcats' game at Houston this Saturday inside TDECU Stadium.

“Good afternoon, everyone. Looking back, it was obviously a really good team win on Saturday night. We went through a lot of adversity and stayed the course, stayed in the fight, and found a way to get a couple of stops in the fourth quarter on defense. (We) forced a turnover and did enough to get Chris (Tennant) into field goal range. Like we talked about on Saturday night, Chris is a very confident guy right now, and it was fun to watch him go in with confidence and bang that (field goal) through and get the final stop. We’ll meet with the players today, but the margin for error in college football is really small. I mean it is razor-thin between winning and losing. That’s why I’m so proud of the guys for staying in the fight like they did, because it wasn’t going great at times, but we stayed in the fight and found a way. We’re happy we were able to get that done, and now we’ve got to turn our attention to Houston. Another road trip, third out of four weeks in this stretch, and an afternoon game. It’ll be a little warmer down there than what we’re accustomed to. So, we’ve got to get acclimated to that, and playing a day game, we’ve got to get acclimated to that. They’ve won two of their last three (games). I thought they played really well in the win against Utah. I’ve got tons of respect, like you guys do, for Coach (Willie) Fritz and what he’s accomplished at every place he’s been. I know he’s going to get it done at Houston.”