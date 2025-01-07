Input Sought in Superintendent Search

USD 305 is seeking public input in the search for a new superintendent.

According to the District, community involvement is one of the first steps in a search for a new superintendent of Salina Public Schools. Superintendent Exline announced she will retire at the end of this school year and the board of education has started a search for her replacement.

Community members are invited to give input about characteristics they think are important for the new superintendent to be successful at SPS. Input will be collected through an online survey and a community meeting.

Online survey is open until January 22. Link to Survey<https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/USD305SS>

Community meeting: January 28, 5:30 p.m. at the Smoky Hill Education Service Center, 605 E. Crawford

Additionally, the board will receive input from separate focus groups to include SPS employees and faculty, students, community business members and more.

Applications for superintendent are being accepted through February 5. The Kansas Association of School Boards team will screen all completed applications and report to the board of education on February 10. Finalists will be determined and interviews scheduled February 11-14.

The community is invited to stay updated by visiting the search page on the district website at http://www.usd305.com/about/board-of-education/superintendent-search>.