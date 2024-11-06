Input Sought For Home Rebate Program

The Kansas Corporation Commission (KCC) is moving closer to launching the Kansas Home Rebates Program to help Kansas households lower energy costs and improve the comfort of their homes.

According to the agency, under the program, established by the Inflation Reduction Act, Kansas is set to receive $105.6 million to lower energy costs for low to moderate income households.

The KCC has partnered with HORNE, a nationally recognized professional services firm, to assist the agency with the program design, application development, and implementation process. As a part of the program planning process, the KCC is scheduling engagement sessions with stakeholders (Kansas utility companies, contractors, other State agencies, and the community) to ensure the Home Rebates program is tailored to meet the Sunflower state’s needs.

For Kansans to be able to access the rebates, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) must approve the program design and grant applications, which are due by January 31, 2025. Rebate funding is expected to be accessible to Kansas households in 2025 following the application submission and DOE approval.

In the meantime, Kansans can visit the KCC website for information on how to participate in the engagement sessions, learn more about the Home Rebates program, track the status, and find answers to frequently asked questions.

