HS Sports Digest – 3/30

Pat Strathman March 30, 2021

Track & Field Saline County Invitational Girls Team Scores

Salina South 169.50, Salina Central 129.50, Southeast of Saline 124, Sacred Heart 70, Ell-Saline 59 Boys Team Scores

Southeast of Saline 172, Salina Central 150, Salina South 145, Ell-Saline 88 COMPLETE RESULTS HERE Come back for more results.

